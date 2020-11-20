https://www.theepochtimes.com/french-conservatives-trump-gave-us-hope_3587412.html

Stanislas Rigault (Ree-Go) followed the Election Day with some of his friends.

It was important enough for them to stay up all night long, watching the news.

Rigault founded the Free Student media group to give a voice to conservative students in France. According to him, media coverage in France is very similar to the United States.

“Pretty much all the media here in France are pushing leftist bias today. It seems they are perfect counterparts to U.S. media.”

Even today, they have more than one reason to follow the U.S. election updates.

The 2016 red wave didn’t stop at the U.S. border, it also flooded Europe. According to Rigault, this marked the start of their conservative movement.

From NTD News

