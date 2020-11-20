https://www.dcclothesline.com/2020/11/20/g-edward-griffin-the-communist-revolution-i-warned-about-50-years-ago-is-taking-place-today/
In 1968, author G. Edward Griffin warned of the agenda of Marxist-Leninists from their own writings. More than 50 years later, he joins me in this episode to remind people of what that agenda is and how it works. Even more fascinating is that he exposes what the two parties are doing to achieve this end today and encourages people to educate themselves on the matter quickly, as well as be ready to stand and fight against the coming Communist revolution that we are on the verge of seeing come to full fruition in the US.
Pick Up Mr. Griffin’s Books Here: Https://Amzn.To/36N2o5H
Visit His Website: Https://Redpilluniversity.Org/
take our poll – story continues below
Will You Be Voting In Person November 3rd?(2)
-
-
-
-
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Completing this poll grants you access to DC Clothesline updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to this site’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Mr. Griffin’s 1968 lecture in full.
Trending:
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
Article posted with permission from Sons of Liberty Media