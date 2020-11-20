https://www.oann.com/georgia-corrects-news-release-says-election-certification-due-later-on-friday/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=georgia-corrects-news-release-says-election-certification-due-later-on-friday

November 20, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Georgia’s Secretary of State corrected a news release certifying the state’s election results on Friday, saying the certification was still going on and would be finished later in the day.

Secretary Brad Raffensperger said earlier on Friday the state had certified its results, declaring President-elect Joe Biden the winner of the U.S. presidential election in Georgia.

(Reporting by Julia Harte; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

