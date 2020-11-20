https://www.oann.com/georgia-governor-says-state-law-requires-governors-office-to-formalize-certification-of-election/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=georgia-governor-says-state-law-requires-governors-office-to-formalize-certification-of-election
November 20, 2020
(Reuters) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said on Friday that the law requires him to formalize the certification of election results, after the state’s top election official approved results showing Democratic President-elect Joe Biden beat Republican President Donald Trump in the state in the Nov. 3. election.
Kemp made the remarks in a virtual press briefing.
(Reporting by Michael Martina, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)