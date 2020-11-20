http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/hZ2z71jw6Os/georgia-on-not-enough-minds.php
RealClearPolitics has posted Matt Towery’s knowledgeable take on the Georgia Senate runoffs. Towery’s column is “A realistic take on Georgia’s Senate runoffs.” Towery’s “realistic take” injects a sobering dose of reality from a variety of perspectives into our view of the the races. I hope President Trump can find his way down there to do his thing for Senators Perdue and Loeffler and that Republicans can otherwise find their way to treat these races with the seriousness they deserve.