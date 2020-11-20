https://redstate.com/streiff/2020/11/20/georgias-secretary-of-state-certifies-joe-biden-as-that-states-winner-n282691
About The Author
Related Posts
Democratic Leaders Are Positive That Everything's Perfect
April 12, 2019
Trump Tells CNN’s Jim Acosta To Be ‘Quiet’ After Reporter Questions Him On Knowledge Of Parnas
January 16, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy