In her famous book “Atlas Shrugged,” written in 1957, during a time in the country’s history when it was thought that communism was on the rise – today it truly is – Ayn Rand created a character named John Galt, who, along with other powerful people, checked out of society when a corrupt government, in exercising dictatorial powers, dumbed down our body politic by falsely making all people “equal,” that is, reduced to mindless moronic zombies. The goal of John Galt and his followers was to deprive a corrupt government of their expertise, in effect allowing the United States to be taken down to ground zero, in order that someday it could resurface to recreate the vision of our Founding Fathers on July 4, 1776 – a free, capitalist nation where individual achievement thrived.

This indeed is what is on the near horizon for the United States of America today, with the pending presidency of the brain-dead Joe Biden and vice presidency of the evil leftist witch Kamala Harris. Given Biden’s deteriorating neurological health – it has been reported that he has suffered multiple strokes – and perhaps nefarious “Clintonesque” fatal deeds by those on the left, I predict that Biden will be dead within six months, at which time a total socialist/communist takeover will be in full swing. This will also be furthered by a likely Democratic takeover of the U.S. Senate, given that election fraud is relatively certain to again take place in the Georgia run-off in a few weeks. New laws, putting in place a socialist/communist gulag, will be enacted, and We the People will be living under a tyrannical government that even far surpassed what Ayn Rand and George Orwell in is book “1984” predicted would come to pass someday.

This week, in one of the few times that I glimpsed at a Fox cable channel, I turned on Maria Bartiromo who, during her morning show on Fox Business, confronted Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona. Maria, the only honest real conservative left on the Fox channels, asked Biggs why Republicans had done nothing many months ago when it was apparent that mail-in ballots and other dishonest means were going to be used to steal the election from President Trump. In response, the congressman looked like a deer caught in the headlights. Later, after several seconds of silence, Biggs was forced to concede that the television host was right.

What Biggs did not say, but that which we all know to be true, is that the Republican establishment is not just a bunch of hapless felonious clowns, but they, from the get go of the Trump administration, wanted to see the president gone. He is not their cup of tea to put it most mildly. Now they have all but succeeded.

All of this means that We the People have no government that will preserve and protect that shining city on a hill once described by our greatest modern-day president, Ronald Reagan. What we have is a filthy bunch of moneychangers, feeding at the trough like pigs in excrement, squealing all the way to the bank of power and money. And, they have put in place a federal judiciary, bought and paid for yes men and women of the lowest order, who will look the other way to the corruption of those who put them on the bench, just as did the yes men on the Court of King James under King George III.

In short, do not expect any federal or for that matter state court, including the U.S. Supreme Court, to bail us out of the nosedive the nation now is enmeshed in. But, just as in “Atlas Shrugged” and John Galt, now that the country is on the verge of total destruction, not just physically but also ethically and morally, the time is right for patriots to reenter society and save the republic. I am convinced this is God’s plan. He has done this before, destroying civilizations only to have others in his image rise up in their place.

We the People need to understand that there is a higher order to the nation and the universe that the corrupt, degenerate felons and stooges that occupy space in Washington, D.C., and in state capitals and courts around the country. And, as we face a socialist/communist takeover, remember that we must now forget the scandal industry, turning off the likes of the two-faced Fox News and Newsmax, the latter of which is owned and run by a CEO who has given $1 million dollars to the Clinton Foundation. With God’s divine guidance and grace, We the People will rise up to save the republic.

I have a plan on how this can be done in my new book “It Takes a Revolution: Forget the Scandal Industry!,’ available at Amazon.com and all major online booksellers.

And, finally, before your read my book, be inspired and motivated by the Declaration of Independence, our nation’s loadstar, which begins by proclaiming to the tyrannical king and the world:

“When in the course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation. … That whenever any Form of Government, becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government. …”

That is the road God has again paved for us going forward. And we will prevail!

Go to www.freedomwatchusa.org and join and support our Justice League as time is short to reclaim the nation from the moneychangers and criminals of our present “government” and its federal judiciary who have all but destroyed our beloved country, as Thomas Jefferson predicted would happen over time!

