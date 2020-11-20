https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/20/gop-controlled-board-votes-to-certify-results-from-maricopa-county-arizona-and-joe-biden-has-g-gordon-liddys-son-to-thank/

Breaking news out of Arizona where we’re reading that the state’s largest county, Maricopa, voted unanimously to certify the election results:

It’s a GOP-controlled board, too:

“It’s time to dial back the rhetoric, conspiracies and false claims,” said the Republican chairman of the election board:

The certification came shortly after the last pending court case was dismissed:

And the lawyer for Maricopa County? None other than Tom Liddy, son of G. Gordon Liddy:

The county was the key to Biden’s victory in the state:

