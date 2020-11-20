https://www.dailywire.com/news/gop-woman-who-wants-certification-of-wayne-county-votes-rescinded-says-mi-man-published-her-home-address-online

Monica Palmer, one of the two GOP members of the Wayne County Board Of Canvassers, said that her home address was published online after she first voted against certifying the vote total in Wayne County.

Palmer appeared on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” on Thursday night alongside her fellow Republican board member William Hartman. Palmer told host Laura Ingraham that a Michigan businessman, Ned Staebler, published Palmer’s home address online and encouraged people to harass her at her house because of her vote.

“He’s used his social media platform to repeatedly dox me, post my phone number, my home address, my email address, and encouraged people to stop by my house and share their anger with me,” Palmer said.

Staebler participated in a Zoom session for community input after Palmer and Hartman voted against certifying the election results. During the meeting, Staebler said that the GOP members carried the “stink of racism” for their votes and made other disparaging comments. The GOP members later voted to certify the election results, allegedly after striking an agreement with the Democratic members to audit the precincts in Wayne County.

“I’m not gonna try to change your mind, I just wanna let you know, the Trump stink, the stain of racism, that you, William Hartmann and Monica Palmer, have just covered yourselves in, is gonna follow you throughout history,” Staebler said during the Zoom meeting, according to The Daily Wire. “Your grandchildren are gonna think of you as Bull Connor or George Wallace.”

“But just know, when you try to sleep tonight, that millions of people around the world now on Twitter know the name Monica Palmer and William Hartmann as two people completely racist and without an understanding of what integrity means or a shred of human decency,” he said. “The law isn’t on your side, history won’t be on your side, your conscience will not be on your side, and Lord knows, when you go to meet your maker, your soul is going to be very, very warm.”

On Thursday, Palmer and Hartman said they wanted to rescind their votes in favor of certification, alleging that they were bullied and threatened into voting for certification. The pair also said that the Democratic members and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reneged on the agreed audit of Wayne County precincts. As The Daily Wire reports:

Hartmann’s affidavit, for example, notes that he and fellow Republican Monica Palmer “were berated and ridiculed by members of the public and other board members.” “This conduct included specious claims that I was racially motivated in my decision,” he said. “The public ostracism continued for hours …” Palmer’s affidavit noted threats she received to herself and her family. “After the vote, public comment period began and dozens of people made personal remarks against me and Mr. Hartmann,” Palmer said. “The comments made accusations of racism and threatened me and members of my family. The public comment continued for over two hours and I felt pressured to continue the meeting without a break.”

