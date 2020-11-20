https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/insulting-demanding-rude-told-never-contact-sidney-powell-goes-off-tucker-carlson-video/

On Thursday night Tucker Carlson from FOX News told his audience he invited Attorney Sidney Powell on his show to share evidence of elections software flipping votes. Tucker said Sidney got angry and refused to provide evidence for voting software flipping votes.

On Friday morning Maria Bartiromo asked Sidney Powell how she responded to Tucker

Maria Bartiromo: How did you respond to Tucker Carlson? Did you get angry with the show because they texted you and asked you to provide evidence of what you’re alleging? Sidney Powell: No, I didn’t get angry with the request to provide evidence in fact I sent an affidavit to Tucker that I had not even attached to a pleading yet to help him understand the situation and I offered him another witness who could explain the mathematics of the statistical evidence far better than I can. I’m not really a numbers person. But he was very insulting, demanding and rude and I told him not to contact me again in those terms.

