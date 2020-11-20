https://www.oann.com/hsbc-chair-says-european-banks-must-become-more-efficient/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=hsbc-chair-says-european-banks-must-become-more-efficient

FILE PHOTO: Mark Tucker Chairman of HSBC arrives at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain January 11, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

November 20, 2020

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The chairman of HSBC <HSBA.L>, Mark Tucker, called on European banks to become more efficient, noting the effort raised the possibility of mergers and branch closures.

Tucker, speaking at a banking conference, said it was “imperative we take the hard decisions now to adapt” business models.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

