https://redstate.com/scotthounsell/2020/11/20/illinois-governor-pritzker-shares-cnn-nurses-shattered-narrative-to-boost-further-draconian-covid-19-measures-n282759
About The Author
Related Posts
Nadler: Trump Is A ‘Threat’ To National Security
December 15, 2019
Reading Wisconsin's 2020 Tea Leaves
April 10, 2019
Why Donald Trump Lost
November 9, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy