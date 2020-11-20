https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/indonesian-man-becomes-instant-millionaire-space-rock-crashes-roof/

(ZEROHEDGE) – While millionaires usually say their vast wealth was forged with incredible grit, determination, and perseverance, at least one newly minted millionaire in Indonesia had a bit of luck as a $1.8 million meteorite crashed through his tiny metal hut.

Rags to riches is the story for Josua Hutagalung, 33, an Indonesian man living in a small metal hut in North Sumatra, who, as early as August, became a millionaire, literally overnight, after a 4.5 billion-year-old space rock crashed through his roof, according to The Sun.

Hutagalung, who was across the street at the time of the incident, said, “I was working on a coffin near the street in front of my house when I heard a booming sound that made my house shake. It was as if a tree had fallen on us.”

