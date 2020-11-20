https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/iran-chess-federation-facing-exodus-players-israel/

(ISRAELLY COOL) – Over a week ago, I posted how Iran’s national chess federation faces being banned from international events over its “racist” policy on players competing against Israel.

Now, Iranian-American chess master Elshan Moradi is urging players in his native Iran to consider competing under the neutral flag of the global governing body FIDE – International Chess Federation.

In a letter sent to FIDE in June, Iran Chess Federation acting president Farhad Nikoukhesal asserted that Iranian players make their own decisions about whom to compete against, without any direction from his organization. But in recent years, multiple Iranian players have told international news outlets that they withdrew from overseas games with Israelis for fear of punishment back home for violating Tehran’s longstanding sports boycott of the Jewish state.

