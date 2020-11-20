https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/begins-twitter-wont-let-share-truthful-detroitleaks-video-michigan-election-fraud-labels-suspicious-content/

Twitter Labels Truth as “Suspicious Content”

On Thursday The Gateway Pundit posted a second #DetroitLeaks video report.

The first #DetroitLeaks video reported days ago revealed Detroit elections officials training poll workers and election observers on how to cheat during the election.

The video was so explosive and revealing that the corrupt Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel sent a cease and desist letter to the reporter behind the video!

The Gateway Pundit posted the SECOND #DetroitLeaks video on Thursday.

The latest #DetroitLeaks video reveals how election officials in Michigan hid a court ruling from GOP election observers. The law that was not communicated forced officials to allow GOP election observers to observe the ballot counting process. This was not shared with the GOP observers.

Last night TGP sent the #Wikileaks video to an associate using Twitter messages.

But Twitter flagged the video as “suspicious content.”

Twitter will not allow you to share the video exposing Democrat election fraud and corrupt behavior by Michigan election officials.

This is despite the video being 100% accurate.

Twitter is now banning the truth.

Only leftist lies and commentary are allowed.

