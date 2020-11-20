https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/20/its-a-miracle-paul-krugman-spotted-doing-a-quick-economic-one-eighty-with-biden-boom-prediction/
About The Author
Related Posts
'Spin has begun': WaPo reminds us that Kamala Harris' dad was from Jamaica — just like a Jamaican anti-slavery heroine — so there you go
August 20, 2020
CNN's Jim Acosta seems upset that President Trump turned the National Archives into another campaign prop
September 17, 2020
'Rage over reason': Jonathan Turley thread obliterates Bill Maher's 'raving assault' against Judge Amy Coney Barrett
September 26, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy