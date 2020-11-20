https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/20/joe-biden-mocked-a-reporter-who-shouted-out-a-question-on-covid-19-and-schools-as-his-team-rushed-the-press-out-the-door/

Well, it looks like Joe Biden has found his Jim Acosta. . .

After his meeting with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi today (and after he butchered the Spanish phrases, “mi casa, tu casa“) Joe Biden mocked CBS News’ Bo Erickson for DARING to ask the probable president-elect if “he will encourage teacher unions to cooperate to get kids back in school.”

“Why are you the only guy that always shouts out questions,” he said (and note Biden’s team rushing the press out of the room):

Asked Biden if he will encourage teacher unions to cooperate to get kids back in school because the COVID task force said it is safe to be in the classroom. He didn’t answer. “Why are you the only guy that always shouts out questions?” he said. pic.twitter.com/x2DsG5Fmgo — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) November 20, 2020

All politicians are the same if journos will take a moment to admit it:

Meet the new boss same as the old boss. https://t.co/y5yoSjbg6l — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 20, 2020

But the difference here is, nobody else in the media is coming to Erickson’s defense or criticizing how team Biden treated the press:

Incredible to see the different between this and a Trump press briefing. Night and day difference in how the media acts. https://t.co/MGSAEqMqVG — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) November 20, 2020

And this question does deserve an answer:

It’s a great question that deserves an answer from Biden. https://t.co/3L1JZVna70 — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) November 20, 2020

***

