https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/20/joe-biden-mocked-a-reporter-who-shouted-out-a-question-on-covid-19-and-schools-as-his-team-rushed-the-press-out-the-door/

Well, it looks like Joe Biden has found his Jim Acosta. . .

After his meeting with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi today (and after he butchered the Spanish phrases, “mi casa, tu casa“) Joe Biden mocked CBS News’ Bo Erickson for DARING to ask the probable president-elect if “he will encourage teacher unions to cooperate to get kids back in school.”

“Why are you the only guy that always shouts out questions,” he said (and note Biden’s team rushing the press out of the room):

All politicians are the same if journos will take a moment to admit it:

But the difference here is, nobody else in the media is coming to Erickson’s defense or criticizing how team Biden treated the press:

And this question does deserve an answer:

***

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...