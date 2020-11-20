https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/kayleigh-mcenany-delivers-perfect-parting-shot-unhinged-liberal-reporters-heckle-press-briefing-video/

President Trump is currently fighting allegations of voter fraud in several different states but the media refuses to acknowledge the litigation or irregularities.

A liberal reporter heckled White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany during Friday’s press briefing.

A reporter yelled out, “When will you admit you lost the election?”

Kayleigh McEnany called on another reporter and gracefully ignored the heckler.

WATCH:

#BREAKING: Reporter yells out, “When will you admit you lost the election?” to Press Sec. Kayleigh McEnany. pic.twitter.com/k62L1Kjh2T — The Hill (@thehill) November 20, 2020

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins popped off so Kayleigh McEnany left her with a nice parting shot, “I don’t call on activists.”

WATCH:

Kayleigh McEnany smacks CNN’s Kaitlan Collins away on her way out of today’s briefing: “I don’t call on activists.” pic.twitter.com/yjUOypDR1e — August Takala (@AugustTakala) November 20, 2020

