https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/kayleigh-mcenany-delivers-perfect-parting-shot-unhinged-liberal-reporters-heckle-press-briefing-video/

President Trump is currently fighting allegations of voter fraud in several different states but the media refuses to acknowledge the litigation or irregularities.

A liberal reporter heckled White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany during Friday’s press briefing.

A reporter yelled out, “When will you admit you lost the election?”

Kayleigh McEnany called on another reporter and gracefully ignored the heckler.

TRENDING: “He Was Insulting, Demanding and Rude and I Told Him to Never Contact Me Again” – Sidney Powell Goes off on Tucker Carlson (VIDEO)

WATCH:

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins popped off so Kayleigh McEnany left her with a nice parting shot, “I don’t call on activists.”

WATCH:

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...