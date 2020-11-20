https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/20/kayleigh-mcenany-drops-reality-checks-on-media-dem-pearl-clutching-about-election-integrity-unity-and-healing/

Ever since the election, Democrats, including Hillary Clinton (who previously called on Joe Biden never to concede no matter what), along with many in the media, have been triggered by Team Trump’s legal challenges in several states. Clinton tweeted earlier that Trump’s “damaging the legitimacy of our democracy” and others, including Joe Biden, have said they want to bring “unity” and “healing” to America.

At today’s press conference, WH spox Kayleigh McEnany dropped a truth nuke on the media, which often helps Dems amplify their narratives:

.@kayleighmcenany: “It’s worth remembering that this president [@realDonaldTrump] was never given an orderly transition of power. His presidency was never accepted.” pic.twitter.com/jdmGrpfkpX — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) November 20, 2020

.@kayleighmcenany: “While in 2016 President Trump became the duly elected president, many sought to undermine him, discredit him, delegitimize him, and deny his victory. There were no calls for unity. There were no calls for healing.” pic.twitter.com/wp0MIfu7Oi — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) November 20, 2020

Strange how the media has chosen to completely forget what’s been happening for the last four years!

***

Related:

‘Beast mode’ = ACTIVATED: Kayleigh McEnany reminds CNN reporter ‘I don’t call on activists’

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

