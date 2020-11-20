https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/law-firm-kirkland-ellis-withdraws-representing-pennsylvania-secretary-state-one-associates-threatened-trump-attorney/

Trump campaign lawyer Linda Kerns

Law firm Kirkland & Ellis withdrew from representing Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar on Friday.

Trump’s lawyers have been harassed and threatened for the ‘crime’ of representing the President of the United States.

Last week the anti-American hacks at The Lincoln Project doxxed and harassed two of President Trump’s Pennsylvania lawyers prompting them to withdraw from a voter fraud case.

Last weekend one of President Trump’s lawyers had her life threatened after she filed a civil rights lawsuit to ensure a clean election in Pennsylvania.

TRENDING: “He Was Insulting, Demanding and Rude and I Told Him to Never Contact Me Again” – Sidney Powell Goes off on Tucker Carlson (VIDEO)

Philadelphia lawyer Linda Kerns said in a Sunday night court filing that she was harassed and threatened by a lawyer working for Kirkland & Ellis.

“Since this case was filed, undersigned counsel has been subjected to continuous harassment in the form of abuse e-mails, phone calls, physical and economic threats, and even accusations of treason – all for representing the President of the United States’ campaign in this litigation,” wrote Kerns in her filing.

“On November 14, 2020 at 8:43 am, an attorney at Kirkland & Ellis left a one-minute voicemail for undersigned counsel. The voicemail, which has been provided to counsel of record from Kirkland & Ellis in this case and will be provided to the Court via email upon request, speaks for itself and by any measure falls afoul of standards of professional conduct.”

Kirkland & Ellis has now withdrawn from representing PA Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar.

“A Kirkland & Ellis associate engaged in behavior that could lead to disbarment for not only the associate, but several partners. K&E tried to play the, “It wasn’t our fault game,” but that’s now how the law works.” Attorney Mike Cernovich said.

A Kirkland & Ellis associate engaged in behavior that could lead to disbarment for not only the associate, but several partners. K&E tried to play the, “It wasn’t our fault game,” but that’s now how the law works. https://t.co/o4yVk4XxM4 pic.twitter.com/4qSARVamzs — Cerno (@Cernovich) November 20, 2020

The court still has done nothing in response to Trump campaign lawyers asking for sanctions.

A Kirkland & Ellis associate left a hateful/harassing voice message last week for the lead lawyer for the Trump campaign — campaign lawyer asked for sanctions but so far the court has done nothing on this. The Trump lawyer has had death threats, courtesy Lincoln Project doxing. https://t.co/92tflAPExS — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) November 20, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

