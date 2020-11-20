https://www.dailywire.com/news/lawyer-working-with-sidney-powell-tucker-carlson-needs-to-stop-harassing-powell-to-give-evidence-to-back-claims

An attorney working with Trump attorney Sidney Powell’s law office implied that Fox News host Tucker Carlson was sexist for demanding that Powell provide evidence to backup up serious and unproven allegations that she has made in recent days about the validity of the 2020 election results.

Tucker highlighted during his show on Thursday one of the claims that Powell has made recently, in this case earlier in the day at a press conference, in which she claimed that the election was stolen by international leftists who manipulated the vote tabulating software and flipped millions of votes from President Donald Trump to Democrat Joe Biden.

Carlson highlighted the following statement that Powell made during the press conference:

One of its most characteristic features is its ability to flip votes. It can set and run an algorithm that probably ran all over the country to take a certain percentage of votes from President Trump and flip them to President Biden, which we might never have uncovered had the votes for President Trump not been so overwhelming in so many of these states that it broke the algorithm that had been plugged into the system, and that’s what caused them to have to shut down in the states they shut down in.

Carlson then said that his show has repeatedly and politely asked Powell to appear on his program to provide details and evidence about what she was claiming. In response, Carlson said, she became angry and told him to stop contacting her.

Molly McCann, Of Counsel for Sidney Powell, P.C., responded to Carlson’s demand for transparency and truth by saying that he sounded “like a spoiled brat.”

In a lengthy Twitter rant, McCann said Tucker needed to do “something constructive” with his show — the highest rated cable news show in history — instead of “harassing an absolute warrior of a woman.”

McCann’s full remarks are featured below:

I like @TuckerCarlson a lot, and he has one of the best shows on television. But he sounds like a spoiled brat here. I wonder if he recalls his tepid and skeptical attitude toward Lt. General Michael Flynn in the past four years? Because I do. Sidney Powell, came to D.C. and tirelessly battered at the doors of the Department of Justice for over a year, all while posh D.C. mocked her as a crazy and continued to defame a war hero. She pushed through it all. It was Sidney who finally forced the DOJ to start turning over shocking documents; she forced them to reveal details that not only exonerated Flynn but provided critical evidence about the attempted coup against the Trump administration by senior members of the FBI, DOJ, and critically, Barack Obama and Joe Biden. Michael Flynn, an innocent man and a remarkable patriot, would be doing jail time right now were it not for Sidney Powell’s absolute conviction that he was innocent and that she could and would reveal the truth, come hell or high water. Frankly, had Sidney not come along and Flynn had gone to jail, I don’t think Tucker would have given it a second thought. Now, fresh off that exhausting year and half, Sidney has taken on an even more titanic struggle. She is working to prove that there is systemic, banana republic-like election fraud in our country. She says she has the evidence; she says she can’t send it yet…ok. So we have to be a little patient! The million-dollar question isn’t why won’t Sidney (who barely has time to sleep or eat) text Tucker the evidence he wants. The question is why won’t Tucker text her and say, “whenever you are ready, and if you choose, my platform is at your disposal to present your case to the nation, and until then good luck in the fight.” Tucker’s rant at Sidney tonight isn’t journalistic hardball, I might add. This was just petty whining at the best of times, but all the more abrasive and unimpressive given the grave stakes we are facing in this critical period in our history. Give Sidney some time and the benefit of the doubt — she has earned it[.] Stop harassing an absolute warrior of a woman, who has already proven herself multiple times over, and do something constructive with your air time, Tucker.

McCann’s claim that Carlson asking for evidence wasn’t “journalistic hardball” comes after Powell responded to Carlson’s segment by saying that he needed to “conduct” his “own investigations” to get evidence.

