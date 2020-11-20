https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/20/like-that-russia-hoax-jake-tapper-seriously-steps-in-it-with-tweet-shaming-gop-senators-for-being-silent-on-trump-trying-to-overturn-the-election/

We hate to break it to Jake Tapper, but the media calling the presidential race for Joe Biden doesn’t really make it an official thing so Trump working to prove irregularities from the election is not him ‘trying to overturn it.’ It’s called verifying and making sure the results were legitimate.

But Jake doesn’t care, he’s too busy waggling his little finger at GOP Senators for their ‘silence.’

Look at this hot mess:

Interesting to contemplate the future when GOP senators — silent now about trump literally trying to overturn the election results — in February and March objecting to President Biden overreaching on an executive order they think goes too far… — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 20, 2020

So no more Russia Russia Russia?

We certainly know how you and your network are going to act. https://t.co/RldAZxAHpL — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 20, 2020

They’ll be shocked … SHOCKED … and outraged that Republican Senators would oppose Biden’s EO to do XYZ and they’ll rail against them trying to stomp on our Democracy or some other happy horse crap. Yup.

Watching Tapper slide into the role of passive voice Keith Olbermann has been like a delicate beautiful butterfly breaking out of its cocoon. Fly Jake! Spread those wings. Embrace it. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 20, 2020

Considering what a nutball lunatic Olbermann is, ouch.

“I could be the next Keith Olbermann.” – Jake Tapper, daydreaming — David Edward™ (@_David_Edward) November 20, 2020

Ouch again.

A political “journalist” trying to obfuscate and conflate a within the law legal challenge, and a violation of separation of powers. Why don’t people trust you any more? — Bocephus (@lordthx1139) November 20, 2020

Right?

It’s a mystery.

You’re going to be like an angry wife who brings up something dumb you said at the work Christmas party 5 years ago, aren’t you? — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) November 20, 2020

What does an EO have to do with the way our electoral process always plays out? — chad stenzel (@realchadstenzel) November 20, 2020

Are you a member of the transition team now? — Uncle “Curly” Den ™️ (@denwee) November 20, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Interesting to contemplate how a news organization spent incalculable hours and energy declaring Trump is a Russian agent based on “Anonymous sources” and yet, when there are actual affidavits from people who witnessed voter fraud we get a collective shrug and a yawn. — OK_Steve_OK (@SteveJacob) November 20, 2020

This. ^

So, I guess Democrat Al Gore was trying to overturn the 2000 election Candidates have the right to challenge election results if there is evidence of fraud. Just like Gore, the Trump Campaign has the right to go to court to prove their claims That’s not overturning an election — 🇺🇸Be Not Afraid (@CalFreedomMom) November 20, 2020

But Gore was not the bad orange man so it was AOK.

Sorry Jake, but letting the process unfold in court is not something that needs to be discussed in depth. Trump will lose in the end, and life will move on. The overreaching EO’s that are certain to come from Biden will be rightfully challenged, and just like Trump, thrown out. — Frank Tompkins (@FrankTompkins1) November 20, 2020

Was there any call for Democratic politicians to contemplate why they pushed a Russian collusion hoax for over 3 years? — Not Deprogrammed bot (@always_on_hold) November 20, 2020

Speaking of overturning election results…how many broadcast hours did you spend on your show alone pushing the fake Russian “Collusion” and Impeachment stories? — John W (SFC USA Ret) (@txradioguy) November 20, 2020

I’m sure you’ll tell us all about Turtle Hitler and the evil GOP looking to undermine the glorious reign of President Unifier in the coming years. But you’re not a hack. — I’m To Blame (@im2blame4) November 20, 2020

Did you object to Gore’s 37 day challenge of the 2000 election? The courts sorted it out as they will here. What will be interesting to see is whether the corporate media decides to ask questions of a Biden administration that are harder than the “what flavor ice cream” variety. — Big Papa King (@bnlking) November 20, 2020

RUSSIA HOAX, RUSSIA HOAX, RUSSIA HOAX, RUSSIA HOAX, RUSSIA HOAX, RUSSIA HOAX, RUSSIA HOAX, RUSSIA HOAX, RUSSIA HOAX, RUSSIA HOAX. — brisque 🙏🏻 (@brisque) November 20, 2020

If we never have to hear that crap again it will be too soon.

***

