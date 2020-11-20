https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/live-stream-video-pa-gop-house-members-hold-presser-dominion-voting-systems-refuses-testify-house-committee/
As reported earlier Dominion Voting Systems backed out from testifying before a Pennsylvania House Committee on Friday.
BREAKING: Last night, officials with Dominion Voter Systems backed out of testifying before the Pennsylvania House State Govt Committee today. PA House Republicans will hold a press conference this morning to address Dominion’s failure to appear.
— LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) November 20, 2020
Dominion Voting supply the systems for voting in the swing states of Pennsylvania, Nevada, Arizona, Michigan etc.
In 2014 & 2015 they donated $50,000 to the Clinton Foundation. https://t.co/8N693cQRKF pic.twitter.com/BrQUFYD8gq
— David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) November 20, 2020
— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 20, 2020
We have reached out to contacts in Pennsylvania for more information.
UPDATE– There is a press conference scheduled for 10 AM Eastern.
TODAY AT 10:
After Dominion Voting Systems backed out of attending a planned fact-finding hearing with the #PAHouse State Government Committee, committee members will now hold a press conference to discuss the election.
⌚ 10 a.m.
🖥 https://t.co/3TMrRrUqKg pic.twitter.com/ZjElJkSswf
— PA House Republicans (@PAHouseGOP) November 20, 2020
Here is the livestream video for today’s press conference at 10 AM Eastern.