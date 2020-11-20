https://www.theblaze.com/news/biden-family-corruption-special-counsel-poll

A new poll of registered voters discovered that a majority of voters, including nearly one-third of Democrats, say that if Joe Biden becomes president, then a special counsel should be initiated to investigate the accusations of corruption regarding overseas dealings that his family reportedly participated in.

A Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen asked voters: “If Joe Biden becomes President, should a special counsel be appointed to investigate allegations of corruption involving his family’s dealings with China and Ukraine?”

In the survey that took place between Nov. 12-14 of 1,200 participants, 52% answered “Yes,” that a special counsel should be established to examine the assertions that the Biden family was involved in potentially shady international business deals. The responses broken down by party affiliation found that predictably 81% of Republicans were in favor of a special counsel, but more surprising was that 32% of Democrats supported an investigation into the Biden family over corruption.

In late October, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) remarked that he is not a “big fan of special counsels,” but cautioned that one may be needed if Biden makes it into the White House.

“You know, I am not a big fan of special counsels, but if Joe Biden wins the presidency, I don’t see how you avoid one,” Johnson told Maria Bartiromo during an interview on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria.” “Otherwise, this is going to be, you know, tucked away, and we will never know what happened. All this evidence is going to be buried, so I think we have to have a special [counsel] if Joe Biden wins.”

In mid-October, emails allegedly obtained from Hunter Biden’s laptop claimed that Joe Biden met with a top executive at Burisma, the Ukrainian natural gas company that his son was on the board of, when he was vice president.

Reported emails from Hunter’s laptop also claimed that Hunter was pursuing “lasting and lucrative” deals involving a Chinese energy company that he said would be “interesting for me and my family.”

Hunter’s alleged former business partner, Tony Bobulinski, claimed that the former vice president not only knew about his son’s overseas dealings, but also profited from an agreement with the now-bankrupt Shanghai-based China Energy Fund Committee.

On Thursday, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Senate Homeland Security Chairman Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) published new findings in their investigation into Hunter Biden’s overseas dealings in a document titled, “Hunter Biden, Burisma and Corruption: The Impact on U.S. Government Policy and Related Concerns.”

Joe Biden has denied the allegations, and said that he has never received money from any foreign source.

“I have not taken a penny from any foreign source ever in my life,” Biden said in late October.

