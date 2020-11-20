https://www.newspressnow.com/news/regional_news/central_missouri/columbia-business-cited-for-covid-19-violations/article_b146e525-f391-53e5-aadd-b6a1d4150bac.html

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) | On Saturday, the Atrium, at 22 N. 10th St. in Columbia, had several violations after a photo was sent showing no one wearing masks or socially distancing.

According to the violation notice, the Atrium was hosting an event and multiple patrons were not wearing masks.

When talking with the person in charge, that person told the health department worker that “he was not the mask police” and the “Health Department had single handedly ruined Columbia Business.”

According to the violation notices, the Atrium was not making sure his customers were wearing a mask, people were meeting social distancing requirements and did have an operational plan on file for 140 people.

ABC 17 reached out to the business but did not hear back.

Local Videos

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

