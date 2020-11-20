https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-wh-press-sec-slams-cnn-reporter

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany blasted a CNN reporter as an “activist” during her Friday press conference.

McEnany pushed back the accusation that President Donald Trump has been acting unreasonably since the election on November 3rd. “So while every legal vote is counted, let us not forget the inexcusable transition, or lack thereof, that President Trump had to endure in 2016,” McEnany said.

As McEnany made her way out of the room, Kaitlan Collins of CNN heckled her.

McEnany immediately clapped back at the reporter, stating “I don’t call on activists.”

“I’m not an activist,” a different reporter responded.

The exchange comes as Trump continues to push claims of voter fraud in multiple hotly contested battleground states. While some of Trump’s lawsuits have been successful, others have been rejected, and thus far there has not been enough evidence of voter fraud or irregularities to impact the final results of the election.



