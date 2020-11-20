https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/526951-mcenany-tells-reporter-i-dont-call-on-activists

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Friday concluded her first press briefing in six weeks by dismissing a question from a reporter, saying, “I don’t call on activists.”

As McEnany wrapped up her briefing and began to exit, she declined to answer a question from CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins, calling her an activist.

MOMENTS AGO: Kayleigh McEnany ends briefing, tells reporter asking question: “I don’t call on activists.” pic.twitter.com/Z2NcipiUn8 — The Hill (@thehill) November 20, 2020

“I’m not an activist and you haven’t taken questions since Oct. 1 … That’s not doing your job. Your taxpayer-funded job,” Collins responded.

McEnany did not take questions from several other reporters in the room for the briefing, including those reporting for The Associated Press and The Daily Mail.

White House correspondent and CNN political analyst April Ryan weighed in on the exchange on Twitter, calling McEnany “unfit” to serve as White House press secretary.

“So reporting the truth and asking questions for real answers and truth makes you an activist then so be it. @PressSec you need to activate yourself out of there. Unfit for the job,” she tweeted.

So reporting the truth and asking questions for real answers and truth makes you an activist then so be it. @PressSec you need to activate yourself out of there. Unfit for the job. https://t.co/qjROysZXnT — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) November 20, 2020

McEnany on Friday also confirmed that President Trump would meet with officials from the Michigan state legislature, while disputing that the conversation was an “advocacy meeting” to change election results.

