White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany singled-out a reporter during Friday’s press briefing in Washington, DC; telling the journalist “I don’t call on activists.”

“I don’t call on activists,” said the Press Secretary as she walked away from the microphone.

MOMENTS AGO: Kayleigh McEnany ends briefing, tells reporter asking question: “I don’t call on activists.” pic.twitter.com/Z2NcipiUn8 — The Hill (@thehill) November 20, 2020

“Many sought to undermine him, discredit him, delegitimize him, and deny his victory. There were no calls for unity. There were no calls for healing,” said McEnany.

.@PressSec reminds the press corps about the “inexcusable” transition President Trump received in 2016: “Many sought to undermine him, discredit him, delegitimize him, and deny his victory. There were no calls for unity. There were no calls for healing.” pic.twitter.com/vMMcsZjY5O — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 20, 2020

“Every legal vote needs to be counted. Let us not forget the “inexcusable” transition President Trump had to endure before his presidency.

