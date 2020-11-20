https://hannity.com/media-room/mcenany-to-media-i-dont-call-on-activists/

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany singled-out a reporter during Friday’s press briefing in Washington, DC; telling the journalist “I don’t call on activists.”

“I don’t call on activists,” said the Press Secretary as she walked away from the microphone.

“Many sought to undermine him, discredit him, delegitimize him, and deny his victory. There were no calls for unity. There were no calls for healing,” said McEnany.

“Every legal vote needs to be counted. Let us not forget the “inexcusable” transition President Trump had to endure before his presidency.

Watch McEnany’s comments above.

