posted by Hannity Staff – 7.13.20

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany ripped the far-left’s latest attempt to “cancel” organizations that support President Trump Monday; slamming their recent attempts to boycott Goya Foods.

“[CEO Bob Unanue] is the absolute embodiment of the American dream,” McEnany said. “It’s very shameful what the left does. This is cancel culture.”

“If you associate with this president. If you associate with the Republican Party, we’ve got to cancel you out of this society, deride you, demonize you in a very personal way,” she continued. “They will shame anyone who associates with this administration, but the silent majority stands strong, and it’s shameful what they did to Bob.”

