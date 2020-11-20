https://www.dailywire.com/news/meet-the-17-gop-women-newly-elected-to-congress

Despite being assured by both the legacy media and “expert” pollsters that a “blue wave” was imminent, Republicans outperformed all House race projections. Currently, the Democrats hold a slim majority of 222 seats to the Republicans’ 205, with just 8 seats remaining. Republicans lead in all 8.

Not only did the Republican Party flip a whopping 11 seats, giving them a net gain of 8 seats so far, it was a particularly successful election for women in the “party of sexism.” Here are the 17 newly-elected female Republicans joining the House of Representatives in 2021.

Stephanie Bice

Stephanie Bice beat incumbent Kendra Horn in Oklahoma’s 5th Congressional District by over 12,000 votes (4.2%). Bice served in the Oklahoma state Senate, and is the first Iranian American to be elected to Congress.

Lauren Boebert

Lauren Boebert beat Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District — after Boebert defeated Republican Rep. Scott Tipton in the primary election — by over 26,000 votes (6.2%). Boebert is known for owning “Shooters Grill,” a restaurant in Rifle, Colorado where staff members are permitted to openly carry firearms. As a gun rights activist, she challenged Beto O’Rourke during a town hall, saying “Hell, no, you won’t take our guns.”

Kat Cammack

Kat Cammack beat Democrat Adam Christensen in Florida’s 3rd Congressional District — which was vacated by Republican Rep. Ted Yoho — by over 55,000 votes (14.2%). Cammack was formerly a staffer for Rep. Yoho, having served as deputy chief of staff.

Michelle Fischbach

Michelle Fischbach beat Democrat incumbent Collin Peterson in Minnesota’s 7th Congressional District by over 46,000 votes (13.2%). Rep. Peterson was one of just two House Democrats who voted against the impeachment of Donald Trump, and had represented the rural Minnesota district for almost 30 years. Fischbach previously served as lieutenant governor of Minnesota and as the first female President of the Minnesota Senate.

Diana Harshbarger

Diana Harshbarger beat Democrat Blair Walsingham in Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District — which was vacated by Republican Rep. Phil Roe — by almost 160,000 votes (52.4%). Harshberger is a licensed pharmacist, and won a 16-candidate GOP primary before beating Walsingham.

Yvette Herrell

Yvette Herrell beat Democrat incumbent Xochitl Torres Small in New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District by over 20,000 votes (7.8%). Herrell is the first Cherokee woman elected to Congress, and the first Republican Native American woman in Congress. She is also a former New Mexico state legislator.

Ashley Hinson

Ashely Hinson beat Democrat incumbent Abby Finkenauer in Iowa’s 1st Congressional District by over 10,000 votes (2.6%). Hinson, who was previously a local news anchor, served in the Iowa House of Representatives since 2017.

Young Kim

Young Kim beat Democrat incumbent Gil Cisneros in California’s 39th Congressional District by just over 4,000 votes (1.2%) in a race which wasn’t called until 10 days after Election Day. Kim is a former California Assemblywoman, and worked for Rep. Ed Royce as a community liaison and director of Asian affairs for 21 years. Kim is an immigrant from South Korea.

Nancy Mace

Nancy Mace beat Democrat incumbent Joe Cunningham by over 5,000 votes (1.2%) in South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District. Mace was the field director and coalitions director in the state of South Carolina for the 2016 Trump campaign, and served as a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives since 2018. She is also the first woman to graduate from The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina.

Nicole Malliotakis

Nicole Malliotakis beat Democrat incumbent Max Rose in New York’s 11th Congressional District by over 37,000 votes (15.8%). She is the only Republican woman elected in New York City, the first Hispanic American to win elected office in Staten Island, and one of the first two Greek American women elected to office in the state of New York. She had previously competed in the New York City mayoral election against Bill de Blasio in 2017.

Lisa McClain

Lisa McClain beat Democrat Kimberly Bizon in Michigan’s 10th Congressional District — which was vacated by Republican Rep. Paul Mitchell — by over 133,000 votes (32.6%). McClain lauded her business experience, most recently as senior vice president of Hantz Group, during her campaign.

Mary Miller

Mary Miller beat Democrat Erika Weaver in Illinois’ 15th Congressional District — which was vacated by Republican Rep. John Shimkus — by almost 140,000 votes (43.2%). She is also a grain and cattle farmer based in Oakland, Illinois, and is the first Republican woman elected to represent Illinois in Congress since 2013.

Maria Elvira Salazar

Maria Elvira Salazar beat incumbent Donna Shalala in Florida’s 27th Congressional District by almost 10,000 votes (2.8%). Salazar is of Cuban descent, and worked as a broadcast journalist for outlets such as Univision, Telemundo, and CNN Español. She ran on a platform which vocally opposed socialism.

Victoria Spartz

Victoria Spartz beat Democrat Christina Hale in Indiana’s 5th Congressional District — which was vacated by Republican Rep. Susan Brooks — by almost 17,000 votes (4.1%). Spartz is a Ukrainian American, and was appointed to the Indiana Senate from the 20th District in 2017 when State Sen. Luke Kenley resigned.

Michelle Steel

Michelle Steel beat Democrat incumbent Harley Rouda in California’s 48th Congressional District by just under 8,000 votes (2%). Steel is an immigrant from South Korea, served as the chair of the Orange County Board of Supervisors, and is a former member of the California State Board of Equalization.

Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene beat Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District — which was vacated by Republican Rep. Tom Graves — by over 151,000 votes (49.5%). Greene began her candidacy in 2020 in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District, but shifted to the 14th District when Graves announced he would not run for reelection. Greene is the second Republican woman to represent Georgia in the House, and the first Republican woman to be elected to a full term from a Georgia district.

Beth Van Duyne

Beth Van Duyne beat Democrat Candace Valenzuela in Texas’ 24th Congressional District — which was vacated by Republican Rep. Kenny Marchant — by over 4,000 votes (1.3%). Van Duyne served as the mayor of Irving, Texas, from 2011 to 2017, and served in the Department of Housing and Urban Development under the Trump administration. Her platform focused on border control issues.

As written previously, the race or gender of candidates shouldn’t matter. However, we should note that the clear success of conservative women — including many women from minority backgrounds — stands as irrefutable proof that the Left’s view of the GOP as the “party of sexism and bigotry” is utter nonsense.

