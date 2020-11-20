https://www.theepochtimes.com/michigan-voting-machines-were-online-affidavit_3587137.html

A poll watcher said voting machines used in a Detroit vote-counting center appeared to have been connected to the internet, which makes them vulnerable to remote manipulation.

That’s according to a sworn affidavit signed by former Republican state senator and governor candidate Patrick Colbeck. He is also an aerospace engineer.

Colbeck was a poll watcher on Election Day at TCF Center in Detroit. That’s where absentee-votes were counted.

His affidavit is part of a lawsuit brought against local election officials.

A judge recently ruled that Colbeck’s account has “no evidence.” The plaintiff has appealed.

A photo Colbeck said he took at the vote-counting center on Election Day shows wireless routers.

He said his phone also detected wireless networks in the area.

From NTD News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

