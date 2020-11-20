https://mediarightnews.com/mypillow-ceo-mike-lindell-and-actor-ricky-schroders-donations-critical-in-securing-kyle-rittenhouses-release/

We reported earlier today that the teenager who was arrested for killing two people in an apparent act of self-defense in Kenosha, Wisconsin Kyle Rittenhouse was released from jail after posting a $2 million bond.

Attorney Lin Wood had tweeted out “Special thanks to Actor Ricky Schroder & Mike Lindell for putting us over the top.” Lindell is the CEO of MyPillow and recently spoke at the Million MAGA March in Washington DC.

Wood later tweeted out a picture and said, “FREE AT LAST!!! From L to R: Attorney John Pierce, THE KYLE RITTENHOUSE, Actor Ricky Schroder, Thank you, All Donors. Thank you, All Patriots. Thank God Almighty.”

FREE AT LAST!!! From L to R: Attorney John Pierce @CaliKidJMP THE KYLE RITTENHOUSE Actor Ricky Schroder @rickyschroder13 Thank you, All Donors.

Thank you, All Patriots.

Not long after that, Wood shared an additional tweet where he stated, “Just off phone with Kyle. With tears in my eyes, I listened as he expressed thanks to The People for your prayers, donations & support.”

“He prayed every day & night & said God lifted him up every time he fell. Kyle is a hero. So are his supporters. Keep him in your prayers,” Wood added.

Many liberals descended on the post announcing Rittenhouse’s release but one respondent defended him by saying, “He would be dead if he had not defended himself. The 2A was made for moments like this. All civilians and Kyle came away with his life.”

Conservative activist Mark Dice also reported that “The My Pillow guy Mike Lindell, a true American Patriot, donated a significant amount of money to finally bail out Kyle Rittenhouse” He then added, “and actor Ricky Schroder.”

