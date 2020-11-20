https://www.theepochtimes.com/national-lockdown-not-necessary-plan-is-in-place-pence_3586832.html

Vice President Mike Pence joined members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force on Thursday in urging Americans to remain vigilant amid the CCP virus pandemic, saying that a national lockdown is “not necessary” to stem the recent surge in infections. In the first task force briefing since July, Pence expressed confidence in the nation’s ability to curb the transmission of COVID-19, the disease caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, assuring Americans that the Trump administration has “a plan in place.” “America has never been more prepared to combat this virus than we are today,” Pence said. “From very early in this pandemic, at the president’s direction, we have followed an approach to this pandemic that was federally supported, state managed, and locally executed,” Pence continued. “We will continue to respect decisions that state governments are making in effort to slow the spread. But to be very clear, …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

