New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo will receive an international Emmy Award for using television to communicate with residents during the coronavirus pandemic, the group announced Friday.

“People around the world tuned in to find out what was going on, and New York tough became a symbol of determination to fight back,” International Academy President and CEO Bruce Paisner said in a statement.

The announcement comes just two days after Cuomo publicly erupted as a reporter during a press conference for asking about whether the state’s schools would shut down immediately caught the ire of prominent voices on Twitter.

“Thousands of elderly that died in nursing homes thanks to your winner’s ‘leadership’ won’t be able to watch this show, unfortunately,” wrote Fox News Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean, whose elderly in-laws fell victim to the governor’s decision to force infected coronavirus patients into nursing homes housing the most vulnerable. At least 6,400 New York coronavirus deaths stemmed from the assisted-care facilities where Cuomo pushed the plague.

Daily Caller reporter Andrew Kerr mocked the governor for appearing on his brother’s prime time program on CNN cracking jokes and engaging in useless commentary at the height of the pandemic ravaging New York.

[READ: Enough With The Cuomo Brothers Yucking It Up On CNN. We Want Answers]

