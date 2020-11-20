https://thefederalist.com/2020/11/20/new-york-gov-andrew-cuomo-to-receive-emmy-award-for-media-lovefest-press-conferences/

New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo will receive an international Emmy Award for using television to communicate with residents during the coronavirus pandemic, the group announced Friday.

“People around the world tuned in to find out what was going on, and New York tough became a symbol of determination to fight back,” International Academy President and CEO Bruce Paisner said in a statement.

Quote from International academy President Bruce Paisner: pic.twitter.com/63wobi4reO — Alex Weprin (@alexweprin) November 20, 2020

The announcement comes just two days after Cuomo publicly erupted as a reporter during a press conference for asking about whether the state’s schools would shut down immediately caught the ire of prominent voices on Twitter.

Gov. Cuomo just had a mental breakdown when a reporter simply asked a question about whether or not schools are open in NY tomorrow. He literally started screaming at the reporter. pic.twitter.com/NBem5zpnK0 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) November 18, 2020

“Thousands of elderly that died in nursing homes thanks to your winner’s ‘leadership’ won’t be able to watch this show, unfortunately,” wrote Fox News Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean, whose elderly in-laws fell victim to the governor’s decision to force infected coronavirus patients into nursing homes housing the most vulnerable. At least 6,400 New York coronavirus deaths stemmed from the assisted-care facilities where Cuomo pushed the plague.

Thousands of elderly that died in nursing homes thanks to your winner’s “leadership” won’t be able to watch this show, unfortunately. https://t.co/S7UPHkLxwk — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) November 20, 2020

Andrew Cuomo deserves to be on trial for the elderly people his nursing home order directly murdered. Instead, he’s getting an Emmy. https://t.co/06wlXtP2pq — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) November 20, 2020

Daily Caller reporter Andrew Kerr mocked the governor for appearing on his brother’s prime time program on CNN cracking jokes and engaging in useless commentary at the height of the pandemic ravaging New York.

[READ: Enough With The Cuomo Brothers Yucking It Up On CNN. We Want Answers]

