https://www.oann.com/new-york-judge-reduces-jj-damages-award-in-baby-powder-case-to-120-million/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=new-york-judge-reduces-jj-damages-award-in-baby-powder-case-to-120-million

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. flag is seen over the company logo for Johnson & Johnson to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the company’s listing at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

November 20, 2020

NEW YORK (Reuters) – A New York state judge has reduced to $120 million from $325 million a damages verdict against Johnson & Johnson to a woman who blamed her cancer on asbestos exposure from using the company’s baby powder.

Justice Gerald Lebovits of the state supreme court in Manhattan approved the lowered payout this week, court records show.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

