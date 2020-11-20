https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/georgia-recount-certification-newsmax/2020/11/20/id/998045

Georgia announced Friday that it had officially certified its election results, giving Joe Biden the win and effectively awarding him the state’s 16 electoral votes.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger declared that his office had come to a “true and correct tabulation of the certified returns received by this office from each county.”

After the largest hand recount of ballots in U.S. history, state officials said Biden won by the slim margin of 12,284 votes.

The Georgia result has come under sharp criticism from Republicans and allies of President Donald Trump.

Georgia officials had set rules that allowed county election officials to count mail-in ballots without verifying a signature match.

Trump’s legal team called such a provision an invitation for fraud.

But a lawsuit by famed attorney L. Lin Wood to not count such problematic ballots was rejected by a federal judge on Thursday.

In keeping with Newsmax’s policy of basing projections in contested states on official certifications, Newsmax is projecting Biden the winner of Georgia and its electoral votes.

The Georgia win, according to Newsmax’s projections, gives Biden 269 electoral votes, one short of a presumed majority in the Electoral College set to convene in December.

Still, Newsmax is not calling the 2020 election for Biden.

Newsmax is awaiting several states’ certifications and reviewing the legal challenges being mounted in each of those states by Trump.

The position at Newsmax has always been the same: In closely contested races where Trump has asked for a recount, we should await those results and official certifications.

“Media organizations are not empowered to decide elections, voters and the states are,” Christopher Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax Media, said. “Our job is to report final results.”

Ruddy added that even in states it has projected for Biden, such as Georgia or Michigan, Newsmax is prepared to reverse those calls based on future court rulings.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

