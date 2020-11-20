https://hannity.com/media-room/not-a-joke-andrew-cuomo-to-receive-international-emmy-for-masterful-use-of-tv-to-calm-people/

“You’re confused. Parents are not confused, you’re confused! Read the law and you won’t be confused!” screamed the Governor.

“What are you talking about?” yelled Cuomo. “What are you talking about? We did it already! That’s the law! Follow the facts!”

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo exploded during his press briefing Wednesday; berating a reporter from the Wall Street Journal when asked to comment on New York City school closures.

BUFFALO BACKLASH! Cuomo in Hot-Water After Saying Chicken Wings ‘Not Substantial’ Enough to Open Bars

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo faced a social media backlash Friday after saying ‘Chicken Wings’ are not considered “substantive food” by the government to allow bars to serve alcohol.

In the state of New York, bars must serve “substantive food products” to be able to serve drinks to patrons.

“To be a bar, you have to have food available. Soups, sandwiches, etc. More than chicken wings, you have to have some substantive food. The lowest level of substantive food is sandwiches,” said Cuomo.

NEW: Bars and restaurants in New York City will only be allowed to serve alcohol to people who also order food, @NYGovCuomo says. Goal is to ensure actual outdoor dining and no outdoor drinking/idling. — Luis Ferré-Sadurní (@luisferre) July 16, 2020

“Earlier today, Governor Cuomo said chicken wings are not substantial food for bars to be allowed to sell alcohol. He added that sandwiches were the ‘lowest level’ of substantive food,” posted a local reporter from Buffalo, NY.

Earlier today, Governor Cuomo said chicken wings are not substantial food for bars to be allowed to sell alcohol. He added that sandwiches were the “lowest level” of substantive food. #Buffalo His comments: pic.twitter.com/zaSXgfEq6S — Stephen Marth (@StephenMarth) July 23, 2020

