New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been selected to receive this year’s International Emmy Founder’s Award “in recognition of his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and his masterful use of television to inform and calm people around the world,” the organization announced in a news release Friday.

What are the details?

In the release, International Academy President & CEO Bruce L. Paisner gushed over Cuomo’s daily televised briefings, which he held for 111 consecutive days starting on March 2, at the start of the pandemic, and ending on June 19.

“The governor’s 111 daily briefings worked so well because he effectively created television shows, with characters, plot lines, and stories of success and failure,” Paisner said. “People around the world tuned in to find out what was going on, and New York tough became a symbol of the determination to fight back.”

The organization noted that these daily briefings were “carried live by New York’s local TV stations, nationally on CNN, MSNBC, Fox News and other news outlets in the U.S. and around the world” and all in all “have drawn a total of 59 million viewers.”

“It’s flattering,” Cuomo said, responding to the news during a Friday conference call with the media. “I accept it on behalf of the people of this state. It’s for the people of the state. What New Yorkers did was really amazing.”

According to the organization, the Founder’s Award is presented annually to an individual or organization who “crosses cultural boundaries to touch our common humanity.” Notable past recipients include former Vice President Al Gore, Oprah Winfrey, and Steven Spielberg.

What else?

The news is sure to spark controversy as the governor has been harshly criticized over his implementation of strict lockdown measures in the state since the start of the pandemic. He has also been excoriated for his implementation of a dangerous policy that mandated that nursing homes receive patients who had tested positive for the coronavirus but were discharged from the hospital.

The March 25 directive was eventually rescinded on May 10 but by then it was too late for thousands of elderly New Yorkers. In the aftermath of the fiasco, Cuomo has attempted to duck responsibility.

Unsurprisingly, the news was panned by many on social media.

Outkick writer Clay Travis wrote: “Cuomo’s failures directly led to the death of tens of thousands of New Yorkers. He’s objectively the worst political leader in the world in the 21st century. I mean, this is just total madness.”

“Andrew Cuomo deserves to be on trial for the elderly people his nursing home order directly murdered. Instead, he’s getting an Emmy,” the Federalist’s Ben Domenech added.

“It’s not enough to gaslight you,” conservative commentator Buck Sexton tweeted. “Cuomo and his lib minions won’t be happy until they make you question your grip on reality with all their bulls**t propaganda.”

Meghan McCain called the news “shameful.”

And Allie Beth Stuckey added, “Hello & welcome to ClownTown! Where boys are girls, 2 and 2 make 5, Elizabeth Warren is Native American, 1984 is a training manual and Governor Cuomo is a hero. hope you hate it here.”

The Washington Examiner’s Siraj Hashmi tweeted, “If we’re lucky, Andrew Cuomo will receive a Nobel Peace Prize for his work in ending suffering in New York’s nursing homes.”

