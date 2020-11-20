https://thefederalist.com/2020/11/20/nyt-columnist-who-called-for-end-of-israel-to-appear-with-noted-antisemites/

Anti-Israel activist groups are sponsoring a panel discussion on “dismantling antisemitism,” featuring New York Times columnist Peter Beinart who previously called for the “end of Israel” as a panelist.

Despite promoting anti-Israel rhetoric in the past, Beinart, joined by Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Barbara Ransby, and Marc Lamont Hill, is slated to speak at a discussion titled, “Dismantling Antisemitism, Winning Justice,” sponsored by anti-Israel groups such as United Against Hate, Jewish Currents, Jewish Voice for Peace, Arab American Institute, and Foundation for Middle East Peace.

Just a few months ago, Beinart openly called for the undermining of Israel and Zionism by creating an equal state shared by the Palestinians in a New York Times op-ed titled “I No Longer Believe in a Jewish State.”

“It’s time to abandon the traditional two-state solution and embrace the goal of equal rights for Jews and Palestinians. It’s time to imagine a Jewish home that is not a Jewish state,” he wrote.

“Israel-Palestine can be a Jewish home that is also, equally, a Palestinian home,” he added.

Beinart’s words echo those of former Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi who also advocated for Palestine to gain more authority and status in 2001 in the New York Times.

In addition to his beliefs on a shared state, Beinart also wrote a column in 2019 in The Guardian claiming that “Anti-Zionism is not inherently antisemitic – and claiming it is uses Jewish suffering to erase the Palestinian experience.” He claims “it is bigoted to take away that statehood once achieved.”

He also claimed that Israeli Jews shouldn’t decide what is antisemitism is because political motivations factor into their definition.

“It is an understandable impulse: let the people threatened by antisemitism define antisemitism. The problem is that, in many countries, Jewish leaders serve both as defenders of local Jewish interests and defenders of the Israeli government. And the Israeli government wants to define anti-Zionism as bigotry because doing so helps Israel kill the two-state solution with impunity,” he wrote.

In addition to Beinart’s blatant opposition to Israel, other featured panelists have strong antisemitic pasts.

Tlaib has a history of sympathizing with anti-Israel groups that endorse terrorism in the name of Palestine. Tlaib was blocked from visiting Israel along with her fellow “squad” member Rep. Ilhan Omar following their apologist stance on Palestinian terror against Israel and Jews.

The U.S. representative hailing from Michigan has also promoted an international Pro-Palestinian Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement (BDS) against Israel, which Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced this week would soon be officially labeled antisemitic by the U.S. and would withhold government funding from any groups who partake in it.

Ransby is also frequently vocal about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, even encouraging Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris to take a stance against Israel, with who President Donald J. Trump worked to secure three major peace deals in the Middle East.

@SenKamalaHarris Sen.Harris, you have spoken out on the progressive side of many issues. Don’t be on the wrong side of this one. Support Palestinian rights. Visit Palestine and see for yourself. @US_Campaign https://t.co/UlyRCQg6hg — Barbara Ransby (@BarbaraRansby) March 29, 2018

Proud of @Mvmnt4BlkLives statement on the issue of justice in Palestine & opposition 2 real forms of anti-Semitism. It also critiques the conflation of anti-Semitism w/ pol. critique of Israel, & exposes attempts 2 censor Blk internationalist voices @IlhanMN @marclamonthill pic.twitter.com/n1O7EvLm5I — Barbara Ransby (@BarbaraRansby) February 24, 2019

Hill, another guest on the panel, was fired in 2018 from his contributor position at CNN after calling for a “free Palestine from the river to the sea,” using language eerily similar to that used by the Hamas, an Palestinian Islamic militant, and nationalist organization. In addition to his anti-Israel comments, Hill endorsed an anti-Israel BDS targeting the Jewish state.

The panel is scheduled to be hosted online Dec. 15.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

