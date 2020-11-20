https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/526854-obama-jokes-that-hes-scared-of-michelle-sasha

They say a house divided cannot stand, but former President Obama says his family is still together despite being split into two very different factions.

"Malia is more like me temperamentally. We call ourselves the long faces, because her face is more shaped like mine," Obama said of his 22-year-old daughter during a Thursday appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

“The round faces are Michelle and Sasha,” Obama, 59, said with a smile, referring to the former first lady and their 19-year-old daughter.

“The round faces are a fiercer tribe,” Obama added to laughs. “We’re like the vegetarians, the gatherers, and they’re the hunters. We try to keep the peace with them.”

Asked by host Jimmy Kimmel if there was any truth to what Michelle Obama had once told him, that the 44th president was "scared" of his younger daughter, he replied: "Yes. And the reason is because Sasha is a mini-Michelle. And I am afraid of Michelle. And Sasha, having seen that, basically has the same look and the same attitude."

The stop on Kimmel’s late-night ABC show was part of a publicity blitz by Obama to promote his new memoir, “A Promised Land.”

At more than 700 pages, Obama joked that his kids aren’t in any rush to read his book.

“You are never a prophet in your own land. Their attitude is, we’ve got better things to do than read your boring rants and raves,” he said.

Noting it took Sasha and Malia about a decade before they read their dad’s 1995 book, “Dreams From my Father,” Obama said, “So I suspect by the time they’re 30 they will have read it.”

