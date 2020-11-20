https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/obama-navy-seals-remove-trump-white-house/

Former President Barack Obama commented on President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede the presidential election to former Vice President Joe Biden during an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show on ABC Thursday night to promote his memoir, “A Promised Land”, saying that Navy SEALS could be used to remove Trump from the White House.

Kimmel: “Do you feel that when you congratulated Biden and Senator Harris that you were premature in doing that?”

Obama: (Laughs) No! I thought, I thought I was right on time. There seems to be some, some lag–the communication system in the White House used to be better. It was real time. You know, there, there’s a lot of you know, computers there that tell you what is going on around the world. So…”

Kimmel: “You know the White House well, you lived there for eight years. Are there places someone could hide, like if say, they were going to be removed, are there little cubbyholes or anything we should know about?”

Obama: “Well, uh, I think we can always send the Navy SEALs there to dig him out.”

