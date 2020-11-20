https://thehill.com/homenews/news/526843-obama-riffs-on-trump-we-can-always-send-the-navy-seals-in

Former President Obama on Thursday appeared to take a jab at President TrumpDonald John TrumpRomney on Trump election tactics: ‘Difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action’ by president New York expands Trump tax fraud investigations to include writeoffs: report Biden promises federal government will pay for National Guard coronavirus work: ‘That should be paid for’ MORE’s refusal to concede the election to President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenRomney on Trump election tactics: ‘Difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action’ by president Biden promises federal government will pay for National Guard coronavirus work: ‘That should be paid for’ House committee chairs demand briefing from GSA head on presidential transition MORE.

During an appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel James (Jimmy) Christian KimmelThe Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Capital One – Trump turns to election boards in effort to upend election results The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by the UAE Embassy in Washington, DC – Trump, Biden clash over transition holdup, pandemic plans The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Biden increases Electoral College win MORE Live,’ to promote his new memoir, Kimmel jokingly asked if there were places in the White House that people could hide in if they were being removed.

“Well, I think we can always send the Navy SEALs in there to dig ‘em out,” Obama said in response.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Trump has refused to concede the election to Biden, despite Biden winning by a comfortable margin. His campaign has mounted several legal challenges in an attempt to delay or halt vote certification in several states.

Trump’s refusal has caused issues for Biden’s transition. The General Services Administration has yet to issue an ascertainment that Biden is president-elect, which has delayed access to millions in federal funding for the incoming administration. In addition, Biden is not receiving daily presidential intelligence briefings.

Democrats and health officials have grown furious at Trump for obstructing the White House, warning that this could endanger lives amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During his appearance on Kimmel, Obama said he wished the transition was going better, noting “we lose time during these crises.” He noted that former President George W. Bush ordered his team to work with Obama’s during the transition in 2008, which was happening in the middle of the financial crisis.

“Could not have been more gracious, could not have been more helpful,” Obama said. “And that actually helped us be able to get a head start on trying to stem what could have been a great depression instead of a great recession.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

