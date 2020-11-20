https://www.newsmax.com/us/obama-a-promised-land-marx-foucault/2020/11/20/id/997992/

Former President Barack Obama admitted in his memoir, “A Promised Land,” that he played intellectual as “a strategy for picking up girls” during his time in college.

In a viral tweet, Daniel Steinmetz-Jenkins, a postdoctoral fellow in history at Dartmouth College, shared a photo of an excerpt purportedly from the memoir, captioning it “Obama on his how his discovery of Marx and Foucault in college became inseparable from ‘a strategy for picking up girls.'”

The former president reveals that he read Karl Marx and Herbert Marcuse “so I had something to say to the long-legged socialist who lived in my dorm,” Frantz Fanon and Gwendolyn Brooks “for the smooth-skinned sociology major who never gave me a second look,” and Michel Foucault and Virginia Woolf “for the ethereal bisexual who wore mostly black.”

Obama then goes on to say that his “pseudo-intellectualism proved mostly worthless; I found myself in a series of affectionate but chaste friendships.”

The memoir, released Tuesday, sold a record-setting 890,000 copies in the U.S. and Canada in its first 24 hours.

Also in “A Promised Land,” Obama writes of the internal workings of his administration and hits out at the Republican Party, saying President Donald Trump’s rise to power was the result of racism — a claim many conservatives have disputed.

