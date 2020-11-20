https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/jeff-reynolds/2020/11/20/oregon-county-sheriff-and-da-draw-the-thin-blue-line-they-will-not-enforce-criminal-penalties-for-china-virus-violations-n1164935

Last week, Oregon Governor Kate Brown (D-Portland) ordered a new set of lockdowns in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, the virus unleashed upon the world by the Chinese Communist Party. Restrictions include no more than six people in one’s home (covering Thanksgiving gatherings), restrictions on capacity in retail stores, the closure of gyms and indoor activities, and restaurants restricted to take-out only. Brown also announced she will coordinate with Oregon State Police and local law enforcement to charge violators with a misdemeanor, subjecting them to possible jail time and/or fines. One Oregon County has announced that it will not participate in criminal enforcement of Brown’s lockdown orders.

Linn County is located in the central Willamette Valley in Oregon, a little south of Salem. In a post on Facebook, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Linn County DA, noted many businesses there are hanging on by a thread, their role is not to count how many individuals are at a private residence, and they will not interfere with any religious organization. “We understand the realities of Covid-19,” they said, “but we draw the line when we are dealing with decisions relating to individual residences, religion, or businesses.”

“We are going to continue to educate citizens, as needed,” they said, “and that is where we will stop. We trust citizens to assess risk and take precautions as appropriate given their individual circumstances. We are not going to criminally enforce the COVID-19 restrictions contained in the Governor’s order.”

The full statement reads:

Before this year, we would have never imagined having to wear a mask and avoiding close contact when others are around. We have experienced COVID-19 restrictions for quite some time now. There are many businesses in our community holding on by a thread. People are struggling because they feel cut off and alone. We understand the realities of Covid-19, but we draw the line when we are dealing with decisions relating to individual residences, religion, or businesses. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office decided back in April that we would not do criminal enforcement on COVID-19 measures. Our role in the community is not to count how many people are at a residence or how an individual business conducts its affairs. We definitely do not interfere with religious organizations. We are going to continue to educate citizens, as needed, and that is where we will stop. We trust citizens to assess risk and take precautions as appropriate given their individual circumstances. We are not going to criminally enforce the COVID-19 restrictions contained in the Governor’s order. Doug Marteeny, Linn County District Attorney Jim Yon, Linn County Sheriff

The post has gone … er … viral, with over 7,000 likes, 1,400 comments, and 5,200 shares in a little less than 24 hours. The overwhelming tenor of the comments was gratitude for standing up for the constitutional rights of the citizens.

