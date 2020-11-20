https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/pbs-went-georgia-one-week-election-found-shocking-even-leftists-pbs-video/

One week before the 2020 election PBS went to Georgia to do a deep dive of their Dominion Voting Systems.

One of their experts, Harry Hursti from Nordic Innovation Labs, told PBS the Georgia system does not seem to have any safeguards.

Georgia’s vote tabulating system was a complex system of laptops, ipads, magnetic cards, touch screens, printers and scanners.

Investigators found several troubling issues before the election. One expert said it would be easy to dublicate the ballot codes and make up new ballots.

TRENDING: “He Was Insulting, Demanding and Rude and I Told Him to Never Contact Me Again” – Sidney Powell Goes off on Tucker Carlson (VIDEO)

It’s pretty clear this was a stolen state from President Trump.

What an outrage.

Via Kyle Becker.

GEORGIA.🗳️ One week before the election. PBS (Public Broadcasting Systems) does a deep dive on Georgia’s use of Dominion Voting Systems machines. What they found was troubling.🔽 pic.twitter.com/RzwI3spw4Z — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 13, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

