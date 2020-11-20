https://www.dailywire.com/news/pennsylvania-gop-slams-dominion-systems-for-canceling-on-giving-testimony

On Friday, Republican members on the State Government Committee slammed Dominion Voting Systems after Dominion company canceled a scheduled appearance to discuss voting irregularities.

The Pennsylvania House Republicans tweeted, “Transparency is key for our election security. Dominion Voting Software is asking us to give them only blind trust. We’re very disappointed in Dominion’s last minute cancelation in today’s hearing.”

Rep. Dawn Keefer: Transparency is key for our election security. Dominion Voting Software is asking us to give them only blind trust. We’re very disappointed in Dominion’s last minute cancelation in today’s hearing. — PA House Republicans (@PAHouseGOP) November 20, 2020

Rep. Dawn Keefer later said at a press conference Friday that the GOP members had questions such as, “Were test runs done, conducted before the election? Were they done after the election?”

She added, “How do we know? Does Dominion use open-source software so that observers can go in and see exactly what switches are being turned on and turned off? We don’t know. Moreover, how tightly controlled is the source code, and who has control of that source code?”

Committee member Rep. Seth Grove snapped, “Instead of running towards the light of honesty and integrity, Dominion Voting Systems retreated to the darkness. Why? Why would a vendor of public goods fear discussing their product sold to the public for the public good? If Dominion’s products were successful and operated as they were supposed to, why wouldn’t Dominion take the opportunity to publicly review its success?”

Claiming that Dominion had not released any post-election evidence to prove their result were accurate, he queried, “How hard is it to say ‘our ballot machines worked exactly as promised and they are 100 percent accurate’? … If they have nothing to hide, why are they hiding from us?”

Grove referred to the roughly 1.3 million Pennsylvania voters whose ballots were tabulated by Dominion, claiming that Dominion “has hung you out to dry and slapped you in your faces. … Not only are Pennsylvanians more skeptical, but the actions of Dominion voting systems last night have lent credibility to their accusers’ accusations.”

Dominion has been accused by Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani, attorneys for President Donald Trump’s campaign, of utilizing software originally designed for Venezuelan socialist leader Hugo Chavez.

Powell stated on Thursday, “What we are really dealing with here and uncovering more by the day is the massive influence of communist money through Venezuela, Cuba and likely China in the interference with our elections here in the United States. … The Dominion Voting Systems, the Smartmatic technology software, and the software that goes in other computerized voting systems here as well, not just Dominion, were created in Venezuela at the direction of Hugo Chavez to make sure he never lost an election after one constitutional referendum came out the way he did not want it to come out.”

Dominion countered Powell’s claims, as Fox News reported, stating, “The latest flood of absurdities is deeply concerning, not just for Dominion but also for our dedicated state and local partners and the electoral process on whole. Dominion is plainly a non-partisan American company with no ties to Venezuela or Cuba. Vote counts are conducted by county and state election officials, not by Dominion, or any other election technology company — our systems support tabulation by those officials alone.”

The company was founded in 2002 in Toronto and has a U.S. headquarters in Denver, Fox notes. In a statement released Tuesday, Dominion “categorically denie[d] false assertions about vote switching and software issues” with their systems. “According to a Joint Statement by the federal government agency that oversees U.S. election security, the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA): ‘There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised,’” Dominion states in the release. “The government & private sector councils that support this mission called the 2020 election ‘the most secure in American history.’”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

