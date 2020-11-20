https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/republican-favorability-fox-news-drops-after-election-day?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Republican opinion of Fox News has dropped notably in the wake of the 2020 election, a possible result of President Trump’s criticism of the network following its early prediction that Arizona would go for Joe Biden in the race.

Morning Consult’s Brand Intelligence revealed this week that Fox’s “average favorability rating among GOP respondents has dropped 13 percentage points” following Election Night on Nov. 3.

The “average share of those with an unfavorable view of the network nearly doubled, to 30 percent,” the data also indicated.

The network has received sustained criticism from both President Trump and some conservative commentators for its relatively early Election Night call of Arizona for Joe Biden.

Prior to the closure of the polls on Election Day, Trump said in an interview with Fox & Friends that the network had significantly altered its treatment of him compared to 2016. “It’s much different,” he told the hosts during that interview.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

