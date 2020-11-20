https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/20/president-trump-rips-gov-kemp-ahead-of-georgias-vote-certification/
About The Author
Related Posts
The truth hurts: Marco Rubio lays waste to despicable smear merchant — and Principled Conservative™ — Steve Schmidt
August 18, 2020
So much for 'trust the experts'! Joy Reid isn't buying correction from Trump's doctor that throws a wrench in Left's narrative
October 3, 2020
Try not to get too excited while watching video of the moment Joe Biden learned he'd officially won the Democratic Party's nomination
August 18, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy