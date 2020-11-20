https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/projection-republican-david-valadao-defeats-democrat-incumbent-tj-cox-ca21/

All eyes have been on California district 21 as Republican David Valadao and Democrat TJ Cox battled it out in Fresno County weeks after Election Day.

Recall, as soon as Republican congressional candidate David Valadao pulled ahead of Democrat Cox by over 4,000 votes last Tuesday night, elections officials halted counting ballots due to “Covid-19 exposure.”

Kings County’s Elections Department announced they were suspending canvassing operations until Saturday, November 21st due to a COVID-19 exposure.

It is now being projected that Valadao will win California district 21.

The San Joaquin Valley Sun is projecting that former Rep. David Valadao will defeat Democrat incumbent TJ Cox.

Nov. 20, 2020, 4:21 p.m.: With an update of 11,472 provisional ballots breaking 53.67 percent for Rep. TJ Cox (D–Fresno) and putting an insufficient dent into his deficit, The San Joaquin Valley Sun is projecting that former Rep. David Valadao (R–Hanford) will reclaim his seat in Congress. Current estimates for remaining uncounted ballots in Kern County – the bluest portion of the south Valley district – sit in the 8,000 ballot range, requiring Cox to win more than 80 percent of remaining ballots. Also outstanding are 1,529 ballots in the heavily-Republican Kings County, which suspended its ballot processing operations due to a COVID-19 outbreak. That county is set to resume ballot processing on Saturday.

Other reporters following this race also projected Valadao as the winner.

I’ve seen enough. David Valadao (R) defeats Rep. T.J. Cox (D) in #CA21, bringing the House GOP’s net gain to 9 seats so far. https://t.co/WnfXzLIGxr — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 21, 2020

That Kern update was around 11,500 votes, leaving probably 8,000 – 10,000 left countywide, with (at most) 2,500 left in #CA21. I think we’re done here. — Rob Pyers (@rpyers) November 21, 2020

