Appearing Thursday on Newsmax, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) quipped that Dr. Anthony Fauci, a White House coronavirus task force member, will “keep us masked until the end of time.”

A transcript is as follows:

BOB SELLERS: We’re going into the winter. We’re being warned it’s going to be a bad winter when it comes to COVID. We have the vaccines that are very promising. How do you see the coming months?

SEN. RAND PAUL: The incidence of COVID-positive individuals has gone through the roof… The masks aren’t working, social distancing’s not working. What is my proof? The numbers. The numbers are going through the roof. So all these mask mandates have had no effect on it. The incidence of the virus has gotten worse since we’ve done lockdowns. We should not comfort ourselves with masks. We should push hard to get the vaccine released. I think it’s ready to go for those who are willing to sign an informed consent and voluntarily take it. And I think millions of people would sign up, and we would very quickly get to a large enough number that people would be more satisfied with the safety… I would get it out there, I wouldn’t wait. Fauci’s talking about April. I think that’s a terrible idea. He’s going to keep us masked until the end of time, which does very little of anything to change the course of this.

